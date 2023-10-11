Navy Handover Four Ghanaians, and 10 Nigerian Suspects to Fisheries

The Nigerian Navy, Forward Operating Base (FOB), Ibaka in Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State have handed over four Ghanaians and 10 Nigerians to the Federal Department of Fisheries, Calabar.

The Commanding Officer, Capt. Uche Aneke disclosed this while handing over the vessel and suspects to the Federal Department of Fisheries in Ibaka on Wednesday.

He said that the suspects were arrested near the NNPC floating station in Ibaka Beach on Thursday, Sept. 14 for illegal trawling.

Aneke said that the vessel was arrested within Calabar Channel, where the vessel was actively engaged in illegal trawling activities.

Our Correspondent gathered that the Motor Fishing Trawler (MFT) LAMU 1, with registration number LA799, was arrested by 15:20p.m on Sept. 14th.

“Sequel to the interception and arrest of fishing trawler MFT LAMU 1, with registration number LA799, on Thursday, Sept. 14th for illegal trawling.

“This incident came to light after a report from Eastern Regional Control Centre, Calabar indicated that MFT LAMU 1, had been involved in illegal fishing activities within five nautical miles offshore the Calabar Channel, within FOB Ibaka’s area of operation,” he said.

The Commanding Officer said the Command was committed to upholding Nigeria’s Maritime laws and ensuring the sustainability of the coastal waters for National development, in line with the Chief of Naval Staff’s strategic directives.

Responding, Mrs Stella Anuforo, Fisheries Officer II, Federal Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Annex Calabar, thanked the Navy for their efforts in securing the maritime environment.

She said that the Federal Department of Fisheries would further investigate the culprits if found wanting, and appropriate action would be taken.