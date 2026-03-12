Navy Foils Sea Robbery Attempt, Rescues 16

The Nigerian Navy has successfully foiled a sea robbery attempt and rescued 16 passengers along the Ibaka–Calabar Channel during a swift, coordinated maritime security operation.

According to a statement by the Navy, the operation was based on credible intelligence indicating suspicious maritime criminal activity around Buoy 12 along the strategic Ibaka–Calabar maritime corridor.

Acting swiftly on the intelligence, gunboats from the Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base (FOB) Ibaka were immediately vectored to the area to intercept the suspected criminals and deny them freedom of action and restore order within the channel.

The naval patrol team encountered suspected sea robbers who had intercepted and taken control of a fibre passenger boat conveying civilians from Ibaka in Akwa Ibom State to Bakassi in Cameroon.

They were holding the civilians hostage with the aim of kidnapping them into the creeks. In a decisive demonstration of operational readiness and naval force, the Nigerian Navy gunboats engaged the criminals, rescued the hostages and compelled them to flee into the shallow creeks adjacent to the channel.

The prompt intervention by the naval patrol team led to the successful rescue of the fibre boat and all 16 passengers who had been held hostage by the suspected criminals. All rescued passengers were confirmed safe, unharmed and in good health. The passengers were subsequently escorted by Nigerian Navy personnel to the Nigeria–Cameroon maritime border to ensure their safe passage and continuation of the journey.

This successful operation reflects the Nigerian Navy’s sustained operational presence and proactive posture in safeguarding Nigeria’s maritime environment.

It also aligns with the broader vision of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, Admiralty Medal, to develop a modern, agile and professional naval force that can secure Nigeria’s maritime interests and advance national security objectives.

The rescue mission also reflects the commitment of the Nigerian Navy to ensure that Nigerian waters are safe and secure for commercial trade.

The Nigerian Navy, therefore, reassures maritime stakeholders and the general public of its unwavering resolve to combat maritime crime, protect lives and property at sea, and maintain a secure maritime environment for legitimate economic and commercial activities.