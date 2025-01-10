Navy Dismantles Illegal Refineries, Recovers Stolen Products

Share

Operatives of the Nigerian Navy (NN) have dismantled nine inter – linked illegal refining sites (IRS) with five active reservoirs at ObeNla Riverine Community in Ilaje, Ondo.

The camps were destroyed on January 7 by personnel attached to the Forward Operating Base Igbokoda, who recovered about 20,000 litres of crude oil, 1,400 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), pumping machines and locally fabricated boats, a statement by Director, Naval Information (DINFO) Commodore Aiwuyor Adams-Aliu said yesterday.

He said naval operatives deployed for Delta Sanity II, an anti-crude oil theft operation, also discovered an illegal refining site around Igbomotoru area of Bayelsa State with large quantity of stolen crude oil, adding that operatives intercepted a large wooden boat siphoning crude oil from Enang C Platform at Iko, AkwaIbom State.

He said these successful operations in the first week of the year reinforced the Navy’s resolve to eradicate crude oil theft.

The Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla hereby reiterates that the NN will continue to work assiduously to eradicate maritime crimes in Nigerian waters.

