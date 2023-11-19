Navy Destroys Stolen Crude Oil In Ondo

The men of the Forward Operating Base (FOB) of the Nigeria Navy have destroyed 15,775 litres of crude oil and illegally refined Automotive Gas worth over #13 million in Igbokoda, the headquarters of Ilaje Local Government area of Ondo State.

The Naval officers attached the Anti Crude Oil Theft, COT patrol team also destroyed about 5,000 litres of crude oil in accordance with the Joint Task Force Operation Delta Safe mandate on COT.

The Commanding Officer, Captain Wasuku Alushi explained that based on credible intelligence, the Task Force moved to sustain the fight against illegal bunkering and in the process, tracked and intercepted a wooden boat popularly referred to as a cotonou boat laden with crude oil.

Alushi who was represented by the Executive Officer of the Base, Commander Humphrey Nnaji said the bunkers fled on sighting the men of the FOB who were patrolling the riverine areas.

His words “The wooden boat was intercepted about 12 Nautical Miles off the coast of adjoining Ojumole and Obe community in Ilaje Local government area of Ondo state. On sighting of the Naval personnel, the crew abandoned the boat and fled.”

Nnaji pointed out, that the Joint Task Force Operation Delta Safe

was established to serve as a force multiplier for the Western Naval Command, (WNC) in furtherance of its policing roles, especially the Anti-Crude Oil Theft (COT) and illegal bunkering.

“FOB Igbokoda is operationally responsible to the Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command under the leadership of Rear Admiral MB Hassan.”

Alushi reiterated the commitment of the Base to stamp out the menace of COT and other crimes in Igbokoda and its environment.

Additionally, he stated that the Base would intensify her intelligence gathering, surveillance, robust and aggressive maritime, vehicular as well as static deployment of personnel at strategic locations especially choke points within the Base area of operation.

Alushi said “So far, within six weeks of the CO’s assumption of command, the Base has made great strides in the arrest and destruction of illegally refined products all in accordance with OPDS directive/mandate.

“On 13 October 23, 2023, a wooden boat laden with about 2000 litres of suspected illegally refined crude products was intercepted and destroyed at Awoye.

” In another operation on 18 Oct 23, based on credible intelligence, the Base discovered an illegal storage site with approximately 5000 litres of illegal POL products at Ugbo-Nla, which was destroyed in accordance with OPDS directives.

“In furtherance of the Base operations against COT, on 27 Oct 23, the Base stormed an IRS at Obe- Akinboye in Obenla community which was observed to be under reactivation for illegal refining of illegally refined AGO which was also destroyed in accordance with the mandate.

“On 30 Oct, the Base also discovered a storage facility for illegally refined products at old market road Igbokoda with 11 x 25 litres containers of illegally refined products totalling 275 litres.

“Most recently, On 14 Nov 23, an illegal storage site at Mahin was discovered with 96 drums of 30 litres jerrican and 3 x 300 litres drums of illegally refined POL products approximately 3500 litres concealed in a storage facility.

“All discovered and destroyed illegal POL products totalling approximately 15,775 litres and valued at around #13,251,000

at current pump price.”

He assured that the Base would continue to carry out its operations in line with the strategic directives of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral EI Ogalla.

According to him, the Commanding Officer under his watch is determined to take innovative steps in dealing with criminal activities.

He however, assured the good people of Igbokoda and its environment that the Base was poised to stem the vicious cycle of criminality and provide a stable and peaceful environment for citizens to go about their legitimate businesses without fear or intimidation and for economic activities to thrive unabated.