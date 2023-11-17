Navy Destroys Over 6,000 Empty Jerrycans, Wooden Boats In Badagry

The Nigerian Navy on Wednesday evening destroyed over 6,000 empty jerrycans and three wooden boats used in syphoning Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), known as fuel, from Badagry to neighbouring countries.

Speaking with newsmen before the destruction, Rear Admiral Mustapha Hassan, the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Western Naval Command (WNC) Operation, said the community, Iyafin, Badagry, is a notorious place for smuggling.

Hassan said: “Today is seventh day of Operation Water Guard and by the second day of the operation, we have made a massive catch. I promised to bring you to the warehouse of the perpetrators. “We are here in Iyafin, a community in Badagry and a notorious place for smuggling.

“You can see right behind me that we have thousands of jerrycans. Our mission, here, is to stop the smuggling and we believe destruction of these jerry cans is one of the way to stop this crime. “We are here to stop smuggling act by these perpetrators and this is our landward and inland incursion towards stopping the crime.

“We are going to do more by extending our reach beyond Badagry, because we know it happens all the way towards Ogun State and all. “I’m running on government resources and I have the energy. We are making all efforts to cut short the activities of these criminals; I will keep working until they get tired.”