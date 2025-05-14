Navy Destroys Illegal Refining Sites In Rivers

Share

Operatives of the Nigerian Navy Ship, Pathfinder, on Tuesday destroyed nine illegal refining sites housing 175,000 litres of stolen products in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Commander, NNS Pathfinder, Commodore Cajethan Aniaku, in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

According to the Navy, the sites had 45 ovens, 30 reservoirs, and 75 dugout pits containing approximately 60,000 litres of suspected stolen crude oil, 80,000 litres of suspected illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil, and 33,000 litres of kerosene.

It said the destruction took place during an operation in the area on May 12, listing some of the products at the site to include crude oil, Automotive Gas Oil (also known as diesel), and kerosene.

Aniaku said the feat was part of the Navy’s ongoing efforts in the fight against crude oil theft and illegal bunkering.

He revealed that the NNS Pathfinder’s Tactical Riverine Assault Squadron Team also uncovered two wellheads technically connected with pipes used by oil thieves to siphon crude oil to their camps.

Aniaku commended the personnel for their bravery, noting that the Nigerian Navy, under the leadership of Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla (Admiralty Medal), remains committed to combating crude oil theft and illegal bunkering, which he said pose significant threats to the nation’s economy and energy security.

The statement partly reads, “On 12 May 2025, the Nigerian Navy Ship Pathfinder successfully conducted an operation against crude oil theft and illegal bunkering activities within the Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni general area.

“The NNS Pathfinder’s Tactical Riverine Assault Squadron Team, acting on credible intelligence, deployed personnel and assets to conduct anti-crude oil theft and illegal bunkering operations. During the operation, the team discovered two wellheads connected with pipes used for siphoning crude oil.

“The team dismantled the pipes connected to the wellheads and also dismantled nine illegal refining sites with 45 ovens, 30 reservoirs, and 75 dugout pits containing approximately 60,000 litres of suspected stolen crude oil, 80,000 litres of suspected illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil, and 33,000 litres of kerosene.

“The products were handled in accordance with anti-crude oil theft procedures. No arrests were made, as the perpetrators fled upon sighting the patrol team.”

