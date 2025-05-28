Navy Conducts Free Medical Services To Mark Anniversary

Share

The Eastern Naval Command (ENC) has conducted free medical Rhapsody to commemorate the Nigerian Navy 69th anniversary celebration at the Millennium Park, Calabar, Cross River State.

The Flag Officer Commanding FOC), Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral S A Akinwande who flagged off the medical outreach, said it was to provide an opportunity for members of the host community to access free medical services.

The services included; blood pressure checks, diabetes screening, hepatitis B and C screening, malaria testing, and free medical consultations. Admiral Akinwande was represented by the Chief Staff Officer, Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral DM Ndanusa.

Other Senior officers in attendance were the Fleet Commander Eastern Fleet, Rear Admiral KO Oguntuga, Principal Staff Officers of the Command, Commander Nigerian Navy Reference Hospital, Senior Officers, Officers and men of Eastern Naval Command, Calabar area.

The beneficiaries received free medications, glasses, toothbrushes, and toothpaste. The event saw a massive turnout from the host community, with many beneficiaries expressing gratitude for the initiative.

The Medical Rhapsody aimed at improving the well-being of the host community and foster stronger ties between the command and the community. This is in line with the Nigerian Navy’s commitment to civil-military relations and humanitarian outreach.

