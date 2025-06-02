Share

The Commander of Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Beecroft , Commodore Paul Ponfa Nimmyel, has commissioned infrastructural projects to enhance the Welfare and well-being of Personnel.

The projects include a newly constructed 36-lavatory facility, the solarization of the Base, and the groundbreaking ceremony for a 50-man ratings’ transit accommodation.

The Base Information Officer (BINFO),NNS Beecroft, Lieutenant Hussaini Ibrahim said in a release that, “These developments are in direct alignment with the Strategic Directive of the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS),Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, Admiralty Medal, that places a high premium on improving the living and working conditions of personnel across ships, units and establishments.

The Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Western Naval Command(WNC), Rear Admiral Michael Gregory Oamen reiterated that the projects are part of ongoing efforts to ensure a more conducive and sustainable environment for the personnel.

“The commissioning of these facilities today is a testament to the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, Admiralty Medal, commitment to prioritising the welfare of Nigerian Navy personnel.

“The 36-lavatory will greatly improve sanitation and hygiene, while the solarisation project reflects the Nigerian Navy’s drive toward energy sustainability.

