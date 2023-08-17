Navy Arrests Vessel With 350,000 Litres Of Suspected Stolen Diesel

The Nigerian Navy on Wednesday dis- closed that its men of the NNS Pathfinder, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, arrested a Marine Vessel, MV Cecilia, laden with about 350,000 liters of petroleum products, suspected to be stolen diesel. Commander, Operation Delta Safe, OPDS, Real Admi- ral Olusegun Ferrera, made this disclosure. He was represented by the Maritime Component Commander of the Joint Taskforce for South-South of Operation Delta Safe, Navy Commodore Adedokun Siyanbad.

He stated that the vessel had not been put in use for two years and was converted to a storage tank for the alleged illegal re- fined products. He said that the Commander, Joint Taskforce, South-South of OPDS, directed the NNS Pathfinder to engage in a covert operation in the area as part of the strategies to actualise the mandate of the OPDS.

He explained that based on intelligence the task force got that illicit activity was being perpetrated in the area within LCCI, MAN raise alarm over continuous inflation surge the area, the task force under- took the operation on b August 15, 2023, and apprehended the MV Cecilia. He further said that two tankers laden with 30,000 liters of products suspected to be crude oil were also arrested by the Joint Sector 3 of Operation Delta Safe.

He said: ”I’m here on behalf of the Commander Joint Taskforce Operation Delta Safe, Real Admiral Olusegun Ferrera. We are here this morning to show you, the arrest of a vessel that was involved in illegalities in this general area. “As part of the efforts at optimizing and ensuring that the mandate of the OPDS is ac- utilised the Commander Joint Taskforce South south of OPDS directed the NNS Pathfinder, based on credible intelligence, to conduct a covert operation in this area and the intelligence was based on the fact of illegality was going on within this area.

“The operation was conducted on the 15th of August, 2023 and the operation lead to the arrest of MV Cecilia with a vessel that ought to be a service vessel but has been converted to a storage tank of illegally refined products suspected to be diesel. The vessel has the capacity, all together including the fuel and water capacity, of about 350,000 litres. “The water tanks have been converted as a storage tank for these illegal products and the vessel has not been to sea for the past two years.

It was expected to be under maintenance but it’s being used for a different purpose whereby people from illegal refinery sites bring their products to this place to dis- charge whereby other people also come here to purchase the product. “So, the vessel has been arrested and necessary procedures will be taken in line with extant regulations biding Operation Delta Safe operation.

I am also here to inform you that in Rivers State, on Monday, two tankers were also arrested the tankers were laden with 30,000 liters of products suspected to be crude oil were also arrested by Joint Sector 3 of Operation Delta Safe including land component and water component. “They were caught siphoning crude oil from a dugout pit in Obio general area of Rivers State. So, for this vessel and those tankers as well, necessary actions will be taken in line with extant regulation.”