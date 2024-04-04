Navy Arrests Vessel, 8 Suspected Oil Thieves In Akwa Ibom

The Nigerian Navy, Forward Operating Base (FOB), Ibaka in Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, yesterday said it has intercepted a vessel, eight suspected oil thieves with 30,000 litres of crude oil. The Commanding Officer, FOB Ibaka, Capt. Uche Aneke stated this while handing over the vessel, suspects and exhibits to the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) in Ibaka yesterday. Aneke said the vessel, suspects and products suspected to be crude oil was arrested on February 23, at about 3.55pm.

“The current global market price of 30,000 litres of crude oil is about N3 billion equivalent,” Aneke said. According to him, the vessel was arrested by NNS Ekulu through the collaborative efforts of ExxonMobil, which supported us with necessary intelligence and the Cameroonian Navy which supported us with interception when the vessel tried to escape by crossing international waters through Nigeria’s border with Cameroon. “As at the time of arrest, the vessel had a total of eight crew members (all Nigerians). The vessel was discovered to have four GeePee tanks loaded with products suspected to be crude oil and in various compartments,” Aneke stated.