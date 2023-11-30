Navy Arrests Two Vessels For Illegal Fishing In Lagos

Nigerian Navy, Western Naval Command has arrested two vessels, Tauraro and Star-Shrimper 29 for illegal fishing along the Badagary axis of the Lagos waters.

The Commander, Command Information Officer, Western Naval Command, Patricia Ochei said on Thursday that the two fishing trawlers were arrested following the flag-off of the Exercise EJA Expression by the command.

According to him, “the flag off of Exercise EJA EXPRESSION may well be yielding positive results as the presence of Nigerian Navy ships at sea had continued to deter intending perpetrators and arrest of suspected maritime offenders.

Ochei added: “The Nigerian Navy Ship EKULU at about 0400 on Tuesday, 28 November 2023, while on patrol along the Badagary axis of Lagos intercepted and interrogated two suspicious fishing trawlers, Tauraro and Star-Shrimper 29

He noted in a statement that the vessels were subsequently boarded and confirmed to have large quantities of fish onboard in spite of their license to shrimp only.

It would be recalled that the Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Mustapha Bala Hassan recently flagged off Exercise EJA Expression, which was aimed at honing personnel skills on how to curb economic crimes such as illegal fishing in our waters, adding that the exercise was to practice personnel procedure and processes of enforcing fisheries laws in Nigeria’s maritime environment in order to ensure the fleet are better able to perform the responsibility of deterring IUU fishing and other illegalities.

Hassan said: “This is in line with the Chief of Naval Staff Strategic Directive towards, promoting effective Ocean and maritime governance for a thriving Blue Economy.

“Essentially, IUU fishing is a global problem that threatens ocean ecosystems and sustainable fishing. It also threatens our economic security and natural resources that are critical to global food security, while also putting legitimate businesses at risk.”

Hassan said that the command and indeed the Nigerian Navy had zero tolerance for any form of illegality at sea, noting Navy would not hesitate to go after them and prosecute them for their crimes.