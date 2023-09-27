Navy Arrests Two Suspected Oil Thieves In Asugbo Delta

The Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) in Delta State on Wednesday handed over two suspected crude oil thieves to the officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for further interrogation and investigation.

New Telegraph gathered that the culprits were handed over to the operatives of the NSCDC at the premises of the Naval Base in Warri.

The Executive Officer of the NNS Delta, Navy Capt. Solomon Paul handed the culprits to the representatives of the NSCDC on behalf of the Commander, NNS Delta, Commodore Chindo Yahaya.

Addressing newsmen, Yahaya said the suspects were apprehended on Sept. 17, at the Asugbo Creek in Warri South Local Government Area of the state.

He said the feat was made possible by the NNS Delta patrol team in conjunction with the Ocean Marine Solution (OMS) surveillance staff.

“On September 17, 2023, at about 2:35 pm, the NNS Delta Patrol team in conjunction with the surveillance staff of the OMS, while on patrol at Asugbo Creek discovered a vandalised and leaking pipeline.

“On further enquiry, they noticed an illegal connection on the pipeline. The team searched the surrounding area and intercepted three persons in a canoe boat, 20 metres away from the vandalised pipelines.

“They wanted to escape but two among them were intercepted,” he said.

The naval officer said the suspects were brought to the navy base and after interrogation, claimed to be fishermen.

He, however, explained that no fishing gear was found with the men nor did the patrol team observe fishing nets or hooks within the immediate environment they were apprehended.

The suspects, Yahaya continued, were unable to give logical justifications for their attempts to flee and the whereabouts of their comrades.

He said there was a need for a thorough investigation to ascertain those responsible for the illegal connection on the oil pipeline in Asugbo Creek for appropriate legal action.

Yahaya warned those who indulged in crude oil theft and other forms of criminal activities in the maritime space to desist henceforth.

According to him, the NNS Delta would make sure that oil theft and pipeline vandalism were eradicated in her areas of responsibility in accordance with the Chief of Naval Staff’s “Strategic Directive 2023 6”.