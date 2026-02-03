Navy Arrests Suspect With Locally-Made Pistol, Drugs 

The personnel of the Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base (FOB) Bonny, Rivers State has arrested a man allegedly in possession of a locally made pistol, ammunition and hard drugs during a late-night patrol along the Bonny–Bodo Road.

The naval personnel were on a routine patrol when they saw the suspect standing on a bridge along the road and subjected him to a search, which yielded the exhibits.

The Navy, in a statement signed by the Base Operations Officer, Lieutenant Commander Sirajo Almustapha, disclosed that the incident occurred at about 11:23 pm on January 30, 2026.

The suspect, identified as Jonah Mark, was found with a locally fabricated pistol, one cartridge, substances suspected to be methamphetamine and other hard drugs, and some personal items contained in a school bag.

The statement added that the operation is part of the Navy’s sustained efforts to check criminal activities, especially illegal bunkering, militancy and crude oil theft, while safeguarding critical infrastructure and commercial routes within its area of responsibility.

The suspect and recovered items were subsequently handed over to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Bonny Division, for further investigation and possible prosecution.

The Navy urged residents to support security agencies by providing timely and credible information in the fight against crime in the area.