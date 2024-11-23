Navy Arrests Petrol Smuggling Syndicate In Akwa Ibom

Share

The Nigerian Navy’s Forward Operating Base (FOB) at the coastal waters of Ibaka, in the Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, disclosed it smashed a syndicate specializing in smuggling petroleum products and other contraband goods to Cameroon and other countries within the Gulf of Guinea region.

The Commanding Officer (CO) of the Base, Capt. Uche Aneke disclosed this on Friday while handing over the suspects, the seized items, and items worth millions of naira to the officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Akwa Ibom.

According to Aneke, the suspects were arrested on Wednesday at about 7 PM while on routine night patrol in Mbo River during a stop-and-search operation.

Those arrested included three suspected oil thieves carrying 2,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly known as petrol and 1,000 cartons of beer for onward transmission to the neighbouring Republic of Cameroon.

Aneke also urged individuals or groups involved in smuggling or any form of criminal activity within Nigeria’s waters to desist immediately or be made to face the full weight of the law when apprehended.

