Navy arrests 9 stowaways from Spain bound vessel

Nigerian Navy Ship, NNS Beecroft, has arrested nine stowaways from MT Lysias Valletta bound for Spain. Acting on intelligence suggesting unauthorised passengers aboard the vessel, the stowaways were intercepted by the Quick Response Team of the NNS Beecroft. The Base Information Officer, NNS Beecroft, Lieutenant H. Ibrahim, explained in a statement that the stowaways were arrested on Saturday 3rd February, noting that the team discovered the stowaways huddled in the ship’s rudder compartment, a cramped and potentially lifethreatening space for such a long voyage.

Ibrahim said that the stowaways were identified as Christian Ikechukwu (32), Dennis Commander (36), Samson Army (24), Aribo Asiko (26), Shina Folorunsho (36), Wisdom Egharevba (26), Okore Precious (24), Ndukwe Sunday (25) and Agor Joseph (57). They hail from various Nigerian states and have been handed over to the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) following established protocols for further necessary action. He said: “NNS Beecroft Quick Response Team , under the leadership of the Commander who is also the Maritime Component Commander Operation AWATSE Commodore Kolawole Olumide Oguntuga, in response to intelligence indicating potential stowaways aboard a vessel on 3rd February 2024, swiftly deployed the Quick Response Team and upon arrival, the team discovered 9 stowaways in the rudder compartment of the vessel, Lysias Valetta. At approximately 12:30 pm the patrol team successfully recovered the stowaways.

“The proactive detection and extraction of these individuals are commendable, preventing them from life-threatening situations during such extended voyage within confined spaces. Additionally, this action averts potential security threats to the vessel and its crew as well as mitigating embarrassing situations. The incident underscores the Nigerian Navy’s unwavering commitment to its constitutional role under the leadership of Vice Admiral EI Ogalla, Chief of the Naval Staff, reinforcing the dedication to creating a secure maritime environment for the nation’s economic prosperity.”