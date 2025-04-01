New Telegraph

April 1, 2025
April 1, 2025
  Metro & Crime
Navy Arrests 3 Suspected Drug Peddlers, 2 Others In A’Ibom

The Nigeria Navy said its personnel of Forward Operating Base Ibaka has apprehended three suspected drug peddlers.

In a post on its verified Facebook page, it said, “On Saturday, March 29, Forward Operating Base IBAKA apprehended 3 suspected drug peddlers in possession of a large quantity of Indian hemp in Ibaka Mbo LGA, Akwa Ibom State.

“The suspects are in custody and will be handed over to relevant authorities. Similarly, “Operation DELTA SANITY: On Friday, March 28, Nigerian Navy Ship DELTA discovered and deactivated an illegal refining site with several dug out pits and sacks laden with stolen Crude Oil in Bennet Island, Warri South LGA, Delta State.

“Consequently, 2 suspected crude oil thieves were apprehended during the operation and would be handed over to the appropriate authorities.”

