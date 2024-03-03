Navy Arrests 13 Crude Oil Thieves

The Nigerian Navy on Saturday apprehended 13 crude oil thieves aboard the Motor Tanker (MT) Sweet Miri off the coast of the Nigerian seas.

Rear Admiral Mohammed Hassan, FOC of Western Naval Command, confirmed the arrest to reporters on Saturday.

He stated that the motor tanker was loaded with over two million liters of products thought to be crude oil and had no naval approval on board.

The FOC, who also serves as the Commander of Joint Task Force Operation Awase, South West, stated that rigorous investigations would be conducted to bring the kingpins of crude oil theft to justice.

READ ALSO:

According to him, the Chief of Navy Staff, Vice Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla, launched Operation Delta Sanity, which prompted navy personnel to battle crude oil theft with greater zeal.

“On February 15, our radar detected a dark ship, as far as 174 Nautical Miles off the coast of Nigeria heading westward towards the Republic of Benin.

“We dispatched Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Aba to go and investigate the contact; we subsequently followed the investigation by dispatching NNS Sokoto to double-up the search and interdiction.

“MT Sweet Miri is a vessel that has been on the watch list of the Nigerian Navy for some time and has been arrested for suspicion of crude oil theft,” the FOC said.