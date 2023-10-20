Navy Arrests 11 Stowaways Onboard Panama Ship at Lagos Anchorage

Nigerian Navy ship, Beecroft patrol team has intercepted 11 stowaways aboard Gwang- zhou Highway Panama ship at the Lagos anchorage en-route Ghana. Also, navy said those arrested had been handed over to the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS).

The Base Information Officer of Beecroft, H.A Collins, said yesterday, that the individuals were intercepted on Tuesday at about 7pm during a routine patrol by the team. He noted that the Western Regional Control Centre (WRCC) was immediately informed and prompted the vessel to halt within Lagos anchorage.

Collins explained: “Initially, 4 stowaways were apprehended from the stern of the vessel. However, information provided by the individuals revealed the presence of additional stowaways inside the ship.

“Following a comprehensive search, an astonishing seven more stowaways were uncovered within the ship, bringing the total to 11 stowaways, who were promptly disembarked from the vessel and taken into custody.”

He listed the stowaways as: Shedrack David, 19 years from Ondo State: Emmanuel Godbless, 30 years from Delta State; Ibrahim Has- san, 30years from Adamawa State; Solomon Francis, 21 years from Ondo State; Bolaji Johnson, 28 years from Ondo State;

Samsom Aimy, 37 years from Bayelsa State; Ayefuwei Collins, 27 years from Delta State; Ayo Gula, 28 years from Delta State; Jolomi Dan- iel, 23 years from Ondo State; Abubakar Ibrahim, 19 years from Zamfara State and Precious Uwalogho, 30 years from Delta State.