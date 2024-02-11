Navy Arrests 11 Crew, Vessel With Suspected 720,000 Litres Of Stolen Crude

The Nigerian Navy on Sunday said it has arrested a vessel for alleged crude oil theft in Lagos waters.

The Base Information Officer, Hussein Ibrahim, in a statement, said the vessel, flagged in St. Vincent & Grenadines and carrying 11 crew members at the time of arrest, contained 720,000 litres of suspected stolen crude oil.

He said the achievement was a display of maritime security prowess under the leadership of Commander Commodore Kolawole Oguntuga, who also is the Maritime Component Commander of Operation AWATSE.

The statement also quoted the Flag Officer Commanding the Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Mustapha Hassan, as having said that the vessel was observed to have turned off its Automatic Identification System (AIS).

According to him, this is a serious violation within Nigeria’s maritime domain.

Hassan further said that determining the vessel’s activities becomes impossible when such systems are turned off.

According to him, this alleged violation led to the deployment of the Nigerian Navy Ship SOKOTO, which sailed 199 nautical miles to intercept and return the vessel to Lagos anchorage.