Navy Arrests 10 Suspected Oil Bunkerers In A’Ibom

The Nigerian Navy (NNS) Jubilee in Ikot Abasi Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State has arrested 10 suspects and a vessel containing products suspected to be crude oil in the state.

Commodore Madumom Ide, the Commander of NNS Jubilee in Ikot Abasi disclosed this to newsmen at Ibaka in Mbo Local Government Area on Friday.

He added that the vessel impounded was called Motor Tanker Queen Hansal used by the suspects.

Ide explained that the suspects and vessel were arrested on Dec. 28th, 2023.

“10 suspects were arrested, all Nigerians, one captain, and 9 crew members in the vessel.

“The vessel as it stands has a capacity for 1,022 tonnes that translates to over 7,000 barrels of oil which is about N800 million, imagine what that amount will do for the community and country at large,” Ide said.

He disclosed that the vessel was arrested by NNS Orji and handed over to NNS Jubilee but was kept in Forward Operation Base in Ibaka in Mbo Local Government Area of the state.

He said the Nigerian Navy was committed to clearing all the maritime space of criminalities in Akwa Ibom waterways.

Ide warned those criminal elements involved in economic sabotage to desist from maritime and coastal areas of the state.

“Nigerian Navy has resolved more than ever to stop the criminals from ripping our common patrimony,” Ide said.

Ide said that the suspects, crude oil, and the vessel would be handed over to the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), for further investigation and prosecution.