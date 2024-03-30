Navy appoints journalist, Adams Aliu as Director Information

Former Director of Information (DINFO) of the Nigerian Navy (NN), Rear Admiral Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan has been redeployed to Headquarters, Naval Training Command as the Chief Staff Officer just as Commodore Aiwuyor Augustine Adams-Aliu has been appointed in his stead. The Chief of Policy and Plans, Rear Admiral JD Akpan, who made the announcement in a release made available to newsmen yesterday said that,”Adams-Aliu is a veteran journalist who worked extensively as an editor with Daily Times of Nigeria, was exposed to the inner workings of the journalism profession early in life and developed a flair for public speaking and media relations.

“He was commissioned into the Nigerian Navy in the year 2000 as a member of 47 Regular Course and has served as the Principal Staff Officer (Navy) to the then Chief of Defence Staff, General AG Olonisakin (rtd). “In March 2023, he assumed office as the Commanding Officer Forward Operating Base Badagry, and was later appointed Deputy Director Plans at Naval Headquarters in January 2024. This month of March, he was elevated to the post of Director Naval Information (DINFO).

“Adams-Aliu’s career experience which traverses command duties ashore and afloat, staff duties and training of subordinate officers exposed him to the gamut of naval operations and administration thus equipping him for higher responsibilities such as his recent appointment as DINFO.