Navy Acquires Fleet, Helicopters To Secure Nigeria’s Maritime Domain

The Nigerian Navy (NN) has acquired three Fast Patrol Boats, Nigerian Navy Ships, SHERE, Faro and IKOGOSI, and three maritime surveillance AW109 Trekker helicopters to secure Nigeria’s maritime domain.

The Minister of State for Defence Bello Matawalle at the induction ceremony said: “The sea has remained a pillar of our nation’s economic prosperity and for the past 69 years, the Navy has stood as the guardian of this blue territory.

“With the addition of these formidable assets, Nigerian Navy Ships, SHERE, Faro and IKOGOSI, as well as 3 AW109 Trekker helicopters, we reaffirm our commitment to securing Nigeria’s maritime domain.

“These patrol ships and helicopters are force multipliers in our fight against piracy, oil theft, illegal fishing and other maritime crimes.

This commissioning is therefore a reflection of our determination to empower our institutions and protect our resources. “I must first appreciate President Bola Tinubu for his unequivocal support for the Nigerian navy.

“Through the approval for the acquisition of these assets, he has demonstrated that ensuring national security is key to his administration.”

