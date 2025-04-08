Navigating Solutions To Power Deficit In Hospitals

Share

One of the major issues bedevilling Nigeria is epileptic power supply. Although all sectors are affected by it, the health sector recently took a decisive step towards addressing the deficit in public hospitals, to further safeguard lives. REGINA OTOKPA reports

Poor power supply

The poor power supply in Nigeria is no longer news. Just as some individuals find alternative means to power their homes and businesses, hospitals in Nigeria have been forced to do same.

However, it doesn’t seem to be enough Nigerian hospitals, have continued to face issues with frequent power outages, leading to uncomfortable and potentially dangerous conditions for patients, particularly in areas like Intensive Care Units ( ICUs).

When the power goes off or the voltage drops, literally every activity in hospitals are put on hold until full restoration. In the past, many lives had been lost as a result of such power outages.

Imagine a patient undergoing a surgical operation when there’s a power disruption and the generator suddenly refuses to come on. This could lead to instant death or more complications for the patient.

There have been many instances where health officialp resorted to the use of torch lights, phone lights or even candles and lanterns to attend to patients.

To mitigate the heat and lack of electricity, there have also been many instances where patients and their families were forced to source for and bring in various types of fans including handheld, rechargeable and even those powered by inverters or solar panels to the hospital to get some fresh air, feel some comfort and relieve.

Those without the means usually spend more time outside to access the cool breeze. This is a terrible situation especially for patients with specific medical conditions or respiratory distress.

Only few.months ago, patients at the University College Hospital (UCH).were reportedly taking personal inverters, solar powered fans even to the ICU to help them cope with the unbearable heat and persistent blackout occasioned by the disconnection of the hospital from the national grid by the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), over an outstanding debt of N495million.

Besides being against standard hospital protocols, the use of personal fans poses a potential infection control risk through the spread of airborne particles.

Fact finding mission

Upon assumption as Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Salako conducted working visits to many of the Federal Tertiary Health Institutions located in different geopolitical zones of the country.

According to him, the familiarisation visits gave him the opportunity to be directly exposed to the challenges being faced by Federal Tertiary Health Institutions.

One major challenge is the deficits in electriciith supply and huge energy cost. Besides the passion to make a difference, the visit was also propelled by the non-complementary media reports in recent times, on the power supply in public healthcare institutions in Nigeria.

Committed to finding sustainable solutions to the power challenges in public hospitals, Salako recently converged a stakeholders meeting to lay the right foundation and take progressive steps towards the attainment of energy sufficiency and sustainable electrification of public healthcare facilities.

The minister who noted ongoing moves by the federal government to address the situation, said more proactive steps must be taken to confront energy insufficiency in hospitals, especially the burden of prohibitive cost of power supply which runs into hundreds of millions of Naira monthly.

“The Federal Government has risen to this challenge through various initiatives including 50% electricity subsidy for public hospitals and provision of solar power mini-grids in selected hospitals.

“These initiatives have however not been able to substantially address the challenges thus the need for an urgent rethinking of our traditional models of power generation and supply to hospitals.

Indeed, the current situation requires a collaborative whole-ofgovernment approach as we work across sectors to resolve many challenging issues that are beyond the purview of the health sector.

“In all the hospitals that I visited, I have instructed the Medical Directors to explore various public-private partnership models, develop business cases, and draw up strategic plans of engagement that will attract private sector investments to boost their capacities in the area of alternative and renewable energy solutions.

I encourage all public healthcare facilities to think in this direction and I believe this should be a priority agenda for the Committee of CMDs and MDs of Federal Tertiary Hospitals.

Energy solutions

“While I acknowledge that there have been some pockets of deployment of alternative energy solutions in some of our health institutions, it is obvious that the current efforts are neither integrated nor guided by any holistic framework, operational guideline, or overarching policy.

In addition, there have been reports of fire incidents, battery malfunction, theft of critical energy infrastructure, and other operational or maintenance problems in some health institutions that have embarked on alternative energy projects.

“The time for experimentation and haphazard adoption of unproven platforms for energy sourcing is over. We can no longer afford business as usual in the face of mounting energy bills of our hospitals.

The time has come for all hands to be on deck to relieve our hospitals of the burden of prohibitive cost of power supply which gulps hundreds of millions of Naira monthly.

“This is the time to be creative and innovative as we move to develop and adopt smart energy solutions that will strengthen our health system and empower us to deliver on our core mandate of improving population health outcomes ” he said.

National stakeholders dialogue on power

To drive the conversation that will change the narrative, the minister emphasized the need for a National Stakeholders Dialogue on Power in the Health Sector to assess the existing power policy environment against the urgency of the energy needs of tertiary health facilities and other public health facilities in Nigeria based on lessons from other low-middle-income countries (LMICs).

The dialogue would also help in gathering field experiences of the current power situation and eliciting practical recommendations and best practices, identify alternative and sustainable solutions by exploring renewable energy options, backup power systems, and energy-efficient solutions to enhance power reliability, agree on mechanisms to strengthen public-private partnerships for electricity supply to public health institutions in the country.

Besides developing a collaborative action plan for monitoring implementation of key agreements of the national dialogue, it would avail an opportunity to build on policy and regulatory frameworks, funding mechanisms, and sustainability strategy for efficient power supply to tertiary health facilities and other public health institutions in the country.

To this end, the minister inaugurated an implementation committee for the proposed National Dialogue on Power in the health sector, to ensure proper planning and a successful dialogue, with the following Terms of Reference (ToR).

“Convene the National Stakeholders Dialogue on Power in the Health Sector; Ensure effective implementation of recommendations from the National Dialogue; Mobilise resources and attract investments for sustainable electrification of public healthcare facilities, using a whole-of-government approach.

“Confident the dialogue will be a success, Salako appreciated President Bola Tinubu for prioritising the health sector and for slowly but steadily taking Nigeria on the path to universal health coverage.

