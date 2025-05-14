Navigating Personal, Collective Histories As Daughters With Wings Opens At 202 Gallery

Share

‘Daughters With Wings’, a group exhibition navigating personal and collective histories confronting systems of patriarchy while asserting agency and voice, opened last Saturday at 202 Gallery by Artsplit, 11B Murtala Muhammed Drive, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Curated by celebrated Nigerian poet and cultural thinker, Ijeoma Umebinyuo, and hosted by 202 Gallery, ‘Daughters With Wings’ runs until July 26, 2025.

The powerful group exhibition, which marks Umebinyuo’s curatorial debut, brings together seven Nigerian women artists living and working in the country – Adaoma Nnabeze, Chinaza Nkemka, Titilola Fagbemi, Hannatu Ageni-Yusuf, Victoria Makinde, Ashiata Shaibu, Goodness Nnabeze.

Rooted in Umebinyuo’s lifelong advocacy and intellectual practice, ‘Daughters With Wings’ continues the dialogue she began in her widely acclaimed ‘TEDx talk Dismantling the Culture of Silence’ and her seminal poetry collection ‘Questions for Ada’.

Known for her contributions to womanist literature and praised by National NOW as an important voice in global feminist discourse, Umebinyuo now turns to visual art as a medium of resistance and reflection.

The exhibition centres on the radical act of bearing witness through art. In a landscape where the creative voices of West African women are often marginalised or overlooked, ‘Daughters With Wings’ celebrates their work with the visibility and reverence it deserves.

Through painting, drawings, and mixed media installations, the featured artists navigate personal and collective histories, confronting systems of patriarchy while asserting agency and voice.

‘Daughters With Wings’ asks vital questions such as: How are women in Nigeria resisting through their art? How is their work being supported, seen, and sustained?

What does it mean to be a daughter—of lineage, of culture, of resistance—and how does that shape creative expression today? This timely exhibition stands as a cultural timestamp and a space for contemplation, offering art not as a plea for validation, but as a firm declaration of presence, resilience, and transformation.

Each work contributes to the dismantling of silence, building a chorus that is both intimate and global in its resonance. With her works, Hannatu AgeniYusuf depicts African woman and her hair, while passing a message of being confident as an African.

The widely travelled artist, notes that she drew inspiration from her encounters while studying at different universities in the UK and how foreigners wished they could have the African hair texture and type.

Chinaza Nkemka, a History graduate of Imo State University, serenades viewers with her works around swimming and water. The 25-year-old uses her works, from her personal experience, to challenge others to step out to a new world.

Curator, 202 Gallery by Artsplit, Majid Biggar, notes that ‘Daughters With Wings’ is an exhibition like no other, as he urges all to visit in order to experience the dynamic celebration of identity, storytelling, and the undeniable force of Nigerian women artists.

202 Gallery by Artsplit is a private art gallery and advisory service dedicated to showcasing modern and contemporary African art to a global audience.

The gallery offers rotating thematic exhibitions and dynamic year-round programming, featuring the continent’s finest contemporary artists.

“Through our advisory service, we help corporate and private clients build, document, and manage valuable art collections, provide art investment advice, and appraise artworks”.

Share