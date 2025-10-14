Navies From 20 Countries Visit NIMASA To Deepen Maritime Security Cooperation

Naval officers from 20 countries across the world, currently participating in the Siren Course onboard the LHD Tonnerre, have visited the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) for a knowledge-sharing engagement aimed at strengthening maritime security cooperation.

Led by the Defence Attaché at the French Embassy, Colonel Stéphane Oseo, the delegation sought to deepen their understanding of how maritime administrations operate within the framework of the Yaoundé Architecture for Maritime Safety and Security in West and Central Africa.

According to a statement by NIMASA’s Deputy Director of Public Relations, Osagie Edward, the collaboration between the Nigerian Navy and NIMASA serves as a model partnership that effectively enhances security coordination in the Gulf of Guinea.

The 40 participants, drawn from 20 nations, have been onboard the French naval vessel since September 1, making a two-day port call in Lagos. During their visit, they interacted with NIMASA’s Deep Blue Project officials on strategies for maritime domain awareness and inter-agency coordination.

The delegation also toured the Regional Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (RMRCC), where they were briefed on Nigeria’s search and rescue operations and coordination procedures.

Speaking during the visit, NIMASA Director-General, Dr. Dayo Mobereola, represented by the Director of Marine Environment Management, Mr. Heaky Dimowo, reaffirmed the Agency’s commitment to sustained regional collaboration to enhance maritime safety and security across the Gulf of Guinea.

“We remain dedicated to fostering partnerships that build trust and capacity among regional and international stakeholders to secure our shared maritime domain,” Dimowo stated.