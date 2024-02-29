Navalny to Be Buried Tomorrow in Moscow

Alexei Navalny will be buried at a cemetery in Moscow tomorrow, a spokesperson has confirmed. The service will be held at Borisovskoye Cemetery, after a farewell ceremony in the Maryino district. Alexei Navalny suddenly died in an Arctic prison last month.

For years, he was the most high-profile critic of Vladimir Putin. Navalny’s widow, Yulia Navalnaya, as well as several world leaders, have blamed the Russian president for his death, reports the BBC.

Few details have been released on the cause of his death, and Russian authorities initially refused to hand Navalny’s body over to his mother Lyudmila. They finally relented eight days after his death. News of the funeral details came as Ms Navalnaya addressed the European Parliament in Strasbourg.