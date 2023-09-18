Naval Officer’s Private Part Allegedly Missing In Calabar

Over the weekend, male ‘private part thieves’ have allegedly snatched the genitalia of a naval officer in Calabar, Cross River state’s capital.

The naval officer, whose identity was not revealed was reportedly on duty at the entrance of the Nigerian Navy Barracks in Akim. During his duty, a young man named Samuel entered the barracks and was directed to the sentry point for security inspection.

Naval personnel, Azeez who spoke to newsmen said, “When he got to the sentry point, he was asked whom he was looking for and his mission in the barracks but while he was talking with the sentry officer, the man felt “an electric jolt around his genitals and behold, when he touched the area, his private had gone.”

Upon the naval officer’s alert, the young man, Samuel, was confronted and subjected to physical violence, along with demands for the immediate return of the stolen genitalia.

The individual accused of being involved in the alleged genital theft did not provide any indication as to whether he intended to return the missing organ, furthermore, he did not deny responsibility for the disappearance of the genitalia.

In the last few weeks, there has been anxiety and palpable fear over consistent claims of the disappearance of male private organs.

The Cross River State Government, however, in a statement signed by its Commissioner for Information, Erasmus Ekpang, said such claims were not true.

The Cross River State government’s stance was supported by Ms. Irene Ugbo, the Public Relations Officer of the Cross River State Police Command, she dismissed the claims of genital theft as the work of troublemakers and urged the public to carry on with their daily activities without fear.