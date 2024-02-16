Naval Officer Kills Man For Refusing To Stop At Checkpoint In Abia

A yet-to-be-identified naval officer attached to the Naval College of Administration and Finance, Owerri-Nta, Abia State, has shot a man dead.

The deceased identified as Majo Nwogu, was reportedly killed for refusing to stop at a checkpoint, along Umuezegwu-Mbawsi road, in the Isiala-Ngwa North Local Government Area of the State.

Sources which include eye stated that the deceased was shot as he rode through the naval checkpoint on his motorcycle and refused to stop as he was flagged down by the naval personnel.

Angered by the action, one of the naval personnel shot him in the back and he lay in a pool of blood as he battled for survival.

However, the Navy told the New Telegraph that the deceased was invited over a case of tricycle theft reported against him at Umunkpeyi-Nvosi and got shot in the course of arrest while struggling with the gun of naval personnel.

New Telegraph also gathered that the naval personnel had erected a barricade in the area where they demanded motorcycle riders to disembark and trek through the barricade before continuing their journey.

One of the motorcycle riders in the area who pleaded anonymity, decried the series of humiliation they have continued to suffer at the hands of naval personnel for not stopping to trek over the checkpoint, adding that Nwogu was killed for not stopping at the checkpoint.

Following the incident, the naval personnel allegedly asked other motorcycle riders to take the deceased to the hospital and were said to have jumped into their van and fled the scene.

New Telegraph learnt that sympathizers and kinsmen of Nwogu who had gathered at the scene made efforts to take him to the hospital, but he died before he could get medical attention.

New Telegraph gathered that the kinsmen later deposited his corpse at an undisclosed mortuary in the area.

Director of Naval Information, Rear Admiral Ayo-Vaughan, who said he confirmed the incident from the Commandant, Naval School of Administration and Finance, Owerri-Nta, Abia State, stated that efforts were made to evacuate the deceased to the hospital where he was confirmed dead on arrival.

He assured that investigations are ongoing to unravel the circumstances that led to the incident.

“He said; “On Thursday 15 February, 2024, at about 04:50 pm, a case theft of a tricycle was reported. Mr Majo was invited for questioning by personnel deployed at Umukpeyi-Nvosi, Abia state checkpoint.

“In the course of apprehending him, there was an altercation and while struggling with the rifle of the personnel a round was released.

“Immediately, efforts were made to evacuate him to a hospital where he was reported dead on arrival. The personnel is a rating of Nigerian Navy College of Accounts and Finance Owerri-Nta deployed on internal security duties at the checkpoint which is part of its own aid to civil authority in Abia state.

“The general public is requested to note that investigations are ongoing to unravel the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident.