Naval Chief Visits Eastern Naval Command, Calabar Area

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, undertook a two-day working visit to Eastern Naval Command (ENC),Calabar Area. The visit, which is his maiden tour of the Command since assumption of office, forms part of his operational and administrative engagements aimed at enhancing naval effectiveness in the region.

The Naval Chief was accompanied by Principal Staff Officers from Naval Headquarters, and was received by the Flag Officer Commanding(FOC), Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral CD Okehie.

The CNS proceeded to Nigerian Navy Barracks, Atim- bo, where he commissioned two newly constructed 12-by-1 Junior Rates Permanent Accommodation Blocks, designated Block A and Block B.

The commissioning ceremony, witnessed by person nel from sister services and security agencies , marks a significant milestone in the Command’s efforts to improve personnel welfare and living conditions which is in tandem with the Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Command’s Leadership key Pillars.

Other Projects the Naval Chief visited include, an inspection of ongoing projects at Nigerian Navy Barracks Akim, 1006 Navy Barracks, the Nigerian Navy Hotel and Suites site, the permanent site of the Naval War College Nigeria, Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Victory, the Eastern Fleet, and the NNS Victory Jetty.

These inspections provided him with an on-the-spot assessment of infrastructure development, fleet disposition, and operational readiness across the Command.

During his operational tour of Headquarters Eastern Naval Command, Admiral Abbas was briefed by the Command Operations Officer, Rear Admiral CE Oji, on the Command’s activities, challenges, and current security posture. He acknowledged the issues raised and assured that the Nigerian Navy will take appropriate measures to address them.

Abbas emphasised the need for innovative thinking, stating that officers must “think outside the box” in tackling emerging security challenges.

He further noted that the tour was not limited to infrastructure inspection but aimed at evaluating ongoing operations and addressing personnel welfare concerns, which he described as essential to sustaining effective maritime security operations.

As part of his engagements, the Chief of the Naval Staff paid a courtesy visit to the Governor of Cross River State, Senator Bassey Otu. The Governor warmly received the CNS and his entourage, commending the Nigerian Navy for its consistent operational readiness.