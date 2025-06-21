Naval Chief Visits Baga, Commends Troops

Share

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, has commended troops of Operation Hadin Kai for their gallantry in degrading the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists operating around the Lake Chad region.

Vice Admiral Ogalla gave the commendation during an operational visit to the Naval Base, Lake Chad, in Baga, Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State.

He urged the troops to remain resolute in the fight against insurgency, assuring them that the Federal Government is providing the necessary resources to wipe out the remaining terrorists.

“I am here on an operational visit to the Naval Base, Lake Chad, and by extension, to the Operation Hadin Kai Theatre Command Headquarters. This base is a strategic hub for the Nigerian Navy’s contribution to counter-insurgency operations in the Northeast,” he said.

The Naval Chief applauded the troops for their bravery during a recent attack on the Naval Base in Baga on Wednesday, 18 June 2025.

“I have come to commend the troops for the efforts they made in ensuring that the enemy, ISWAP, suffered heavy casualties during the attack on this base. If they ever think of launching another assault here, they will surely think twice after the massive defeat they suffered,” he added.

Ogalla assured the personnel that the Naval Headquarters is already working on deploying additional fighting equipment and manpower to strengthen their operational capacity.

He emphasized that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the military high command are fully committed to the welfare of troops, stressing that all necessary support is being prioritized.

The CNS also charged the troops to take the fight to all known enclaves of terrorist groups in and around Lake Chad and to ensure the safety of the region’s waterways.

Accompanied by the Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, Vice Admiral Ogalla urged the troops to avoid inter-agency rivalry, stressing that their shared objective must remain the total defeat of Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists.

“The Battalion here and the Naval Base must work as twin brothers in the battle against this hydra-headed threat of insurgency,” he said.

