Naval Chief Inaugurates Accommodation For Account, Budget Officers

Share

The Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, Admiralty Medal has inaugurated official accommodation for senior officers of the Accounts and Budget Branch at Tamandu Barracks, GRA, Apapa, Lagos State.

The Head of Media and Publicity Committee, Nigerian Navy @ 69 Commander CP Ochei, said in a statement that: “The newly completed and fully furnished facility comprises five units of three-bedroom duplexes, designed to serve as official residences for the branch’s senior officers.

“At the commissioning ceremony, the CNS commended the Chief of Accounts and Budget for the successful execution of the project. “He described the edifice as a testament to the Navy’s commitment to improving personnel welfare and living standards.

He further emphasized the importance of such initiatives in fostering a productive and motivated workforce.

“Ogalla urged the officers to redouble their efforts and maintain a conducive and professional environment and reminded them that “to whom much is given, much is expected,” encouraging them to treat the accommodation as their own, rather than merely government property.

“The Naval Chief officially handed over the impressive facility to the Chief of Accounts and Budget, expressing confidence that the officers would put it to good use”.

Share