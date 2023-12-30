Naval Chief Inaugurates 14 Patrol Gunboats In Akwa Ibom

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla on Friday inaugurated 14 patrol gunboats to secure the maritime environment in the Akwa Ibom State.

The event took place during the official launch of the State’s Waterways Security Assets in Helms Jetty NSS Jubilee at Ikot Abasi Local Government Area of the state.

According to him “These boats are a testimony and priority the state government places on maritime security,” adding that security forms one of the major pillars of the governor’s Arise Agenda.

“It is also a reassurance of the governor’s interest in the progress of our nation particularly security of maritime environment and economic resources,” Ogalla said.

He explained that Gov. Umo Eno has signed a contract with Nigerian Naval Shipyard Limited for the construction of a water transport ferry for the state.

He noted the ferry was a key to the development of the blue economy which is important in water transport.

“It is also key to our local content capability because the contract was signed with the Nigerian Navy Shipyard in Port Harcourt,” he said.

He explained that the ferry would be delivered in 18 months.

“All these all key to the governor’s Arise Agenda which is improving the welfare of the people, improving their capacity to be able to contribute to economic development instead of going to criminalities.

“We believe that the governor is a visionary leader and that is why he has seen the relevance of the blue economy in the economic liberation of his people and by the liberation of Nigeria as a whole,” he said.

He lamented the threat hindering the development of the blue economy of the nation including oil theft.

He vowed to put an end to oil theft in Akwa Ibom particular and the nation in general.

“We would leave no stone unturned to the menace of oil theft and other criminal activities within the waterways of Akwa Ibom and the nation in general.

In his remarks, Gov. Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom said he has signed a contract with the Nigerian Navy to build a shipyard ferry boat for transportation that would plight Oron to Calabar.

He promised that he would turn coastal lines such as Oron, Eastern Obolo, Ibeno, and Ikot Abasi into tourism heaven in order to boost economic activities in these communities.

Eno said the state government was determined to develop all the local government areas and create jobs for the teeming youths of the state.

He noted that the patrol gunboats would mitigate the activities of pirates and other criminal elements within the coastal activities.

“This will also boost our blueprint while improving the livelihood of the people living within the coastal communities,” Eno said.

“This initiative will improve our water transport within and between our state and neighbouring states.