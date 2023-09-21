Naval Base: Exploiting Enugu’s Seaway Potential

Fond memories

During the campaigns, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Dr. Peter Mbah, among other promises, told the people of Enugu State that he would create coastal transportation if elected as governor of the state. He also promised to construct more than 10,000 kilometers of roads and to break the water scarcity jinx in the state within 180 days of his being sworn in as governor if he wins.

Mbah was later to win the governorship seat as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Although like 24 other states, with Enugu as the 25th, the governorship election is still under dispute. But Mbah has been racing to fulfill the promises he made, especially the time-bound promise of providing portable water supply in the metropolis and environs within 180 days.

100 days after, that promise appears at the edge of being fully fulfilled as residents are beginning to notice a burst of water flow along abandoned water pipes in many parts of the metropolis, to the admiration of the people. On the area of roads, not much has been done, but the state government has unveiled a road master plan that would see to the flagging off of construction of more than 80 roads and two flyover bridges within the metropolis and other parts of the state in the shortest possible time. That announcement has equally thrown the citizens into wild jubilations.

How it started

Then, on the establishment of coastal transportation, Mbah had received a barrage of criticism when he made that promise ahead of the governorship elections. Many citizens, especially opposition political parties, scratched their brain and couldn’t put their finger on any part of the state where there exists a large body of water that could provide the anchor for tapping into the “blue economy” or coastal transportation.

However, in a twist of fate, an indigene of Enugu state, Rear (now Vice) Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla was appointed Chief of Naval Staff, CNS, (one of the service chiefs) on June 19, 2023. Mbah immediately paid a visit to CNS Ogalla at the Naval Headquarters in Abuja, July 11, where he among other things solicited the partnership of the Navy to tackle the menace of insecurity in the state and South East. Mbah said the visit was to identify with the naval chief, who is from the state as well as appreciate President Bola Tinubu for the honour of appointing a son of the state as CNS.

Mbah’s focus

But it was during a return visit to Mbah at Enugu that the Naval Chief, Ogalla, announced to the public the plan of the Navy to build a naval base at Enugu. It was during that visit that Ogalla revealed that there was an abandoned seaport and jetty at Ogurugu, in Uzo-Uwani local government area of the state used by the colonial masters.

The revelation indeed, dawned on the people of the state that there actually exists a large body of water with potential economic activities. It was also at that moment that the earlier campaign promise of Mbah to develop the coastal transportation to shore up the economy of the state began to dawn on the people as realizable.

People now realize that Enugu state has maritime boundaries with Anambra and Kogi states through the River Niger. It was during that maiden courtesy visit that the Naval Chief, Ogalla made it clear that “our presence will strengthen Enugu’s internal security and boost investors’ confidence” in the state.

Ogalla’s pledge

Ogalla said the Nigerian Navy will establish an operational base in Enugu State to improve the security of lives and property by securing the state’s coastal areas. He commended Gov Mbah for his “bold actions” in fighting in- security in the state since he was sworn in as governor of the state. The Navy chief said he was impressed with the successes recorded by the governor within the short period he has been in office.

“The Nigerian Navy has three primary roles, which are first, the military duties, being the protection of this country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty from the maritime domain. We have policing roles as well as diplomatic roles,” he said. Ogalla said an operational base in Enugu will help to assure investors that the South-East is safe and open for business. He said the base will be stationed at the Adada River in Uzo Uwani LGA.

“We have noticed that within this role of policing duties, we have not really extended our functions to Enugu State, and we want to do that with your support. “To this end, we plan to extend our operations to encompass and cover the broader spectrum of Enugu State, knowing that the state has a navigable river around Uzo Uwani.

Essense of the river

“That river used to be a seaport during the colonial era, and it has been abandoned. “We believe that if we are able to police that area, it will give assurance to investors, who will now invest in the development of that seaway for the benefit of the people of Enugu State,” Mr Ogalla stated.

He appealed for the support of the governor to carry out the “bold initiative towards showing presence within that important seaway” in the state. “Our operations there will be aimed at providing internal security operations both through area surveillance and patrol in such a manner that economic activities can thrive without hindrance,” he added.

The governor described the appointment of the Navy chief as something of “immense value and significance, not just to the people of Enugu State, but to the entire South-East region.” He hailed the planned establishment of a naval operational base in Enugu State, saying the “erroneous impression” that Enugu was landlocked emanated from the underdevelopment of the state’s waterways and added that the security of the coastal areas would change the narrative.

Benefit of inspection

To make good his promise, the Chief of Naval Staff undertook physical inspection of the abandoned jetty at Ogurugu, and immediately after the visit sent a Naval committee for a follow-up visit, apparently for the purpose of feasibility study and physical designs for the projects.

It was during the committee visit to Gov Mbah that the governor again pledged the support of the state government to the Nigerian Navy in its efforts to establish a naval operational base, hospital and welfare school in the state. Mbah personally received members of the Naval Committee led by Rear Admiral Chijioke Onyemaobi at the Enugu Government House.

The governor, who appreciated the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, for matching his words with action by constituting the committee and ensuring that works commence in no distant time, added that the establishment of the proposed facilities would be of immense benefit and strategic importance to the state.

While commending some of the projects the Nigerian Navy planned to site in the state, the governor stated that the naval operational base, naval hospital and naval welfare school would restore the lost glory of the state as the premier headquarters of the old southern region of Nigeria. Speaking earlier, the leader of the committee commended the governor for the support the administration had given them in terms of logistics, accommodation and others throughout their stay in the state.

He said the importance of having a naval operational base in the state was to provide additional security which would strengthen Enugu’s internal security, boost investors’ confidence and encourage more commercial activities in the area.

Residents hail Mbah

Rear Admiral Onyemaobi also informed the governor that their visit to the Government House was to give him updates on their findings at the Ogurugu community where the inland water and abandoned aerodromes facilities are located, saying the depth and size of the water are adequate for the establishment of the base.

According to him, they equally visited the proposed site for the Nigerian Navy Welfare School at Umuopu in Igboeze North local government area of the state and found it suitable for the project. He lauded the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 82 Division Enugu, the Director, Department of State Services, and the Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, for the support and assurances they received from them.

The naval chief, who used the opportunity to seek the support of the state government, said the CNS was keen on speedy mobilisation of materials into the sites for work to commence. Ends It is to be noted that the Deputy Governor, Barr Ifeanyi Ossai accompanied the Naval Chiefs to the Ogurugu jetty during the various inspection visits.

It was during one of such visits that Ossai reiterated the resolve of the state government to harness the opportunities presented by the Ogurugu water- way and jetty to boost the state’s economy, ease transportation, and create employment.