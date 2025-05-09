NAUS Calls For Transparency In NELFUND Loan Disbursement

Share

The National Association of University Students (NAUS), Osun State chapter, has called on Vice-Chancellors and Provosts of tertiary institutions across the State to provide transparent and detailed accounts of the disbursement and utilisation of the Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

This call was made on Wednesday during a press conference held at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Correspondents’ Chapel in Osogbo.

NAUS State Chairman, Samson Adeleke, emphasized the importance of transparency and accountability in the management of the education loan fund, insisting that the funds must directly benefit the students for whom they are intended.

“Transparency and accountability are essential in managing these funds, and we will ensure that students receive the benefits they are entitled to,” Adeleke stated, urging heads of institutions to act promptly in providing clarity on how the funds are being administered.

He noted that students and stakeholders deserve to know the full scope of how NELFUND is impacting academic and welfare conditions within campuses, adding that effective management of the funds would restore trust and confidence in institutional leadership.

“We need to know how these funds are being utilised and what impact they are having on our students. We believe that transparency and accountability are essential for building trust and confidence in the management of NELFUND disbursements,” he added.

Adeleke reaffirmed NAUS’s commitment to fostering a vibrant student community by collaborating with the Osun State Government to promote welfare, academic growth, and social development among students.

“Our administration is committed to working closely with the state government to build a better NAUS community. We aim to foster partnerships that promote student welfare, academic excellence, and social development,” he said.

He further underscored that a strong and inclusive NAUS is vital to ensuring effective advocacy for students’ rights and interests, pledging to prioritize transparency, inclusivity, and active student engagement throughout his tenure.

“We believe that a strong NAUS is essential for promoting the interests of our students and for fostering a conducive learning environment in our tertiary institutions,” he concluded.

In closing, Adeleke publicly acknowledged Olushola Ladoja as the legitimate President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), reinforcing unity and alignment within the broader student movement in Nigeria.

