Naughty Eagles, Clueless Federation!

That the Super Eagles are the biggest Nigerian sports brand is not in contention. Nigeria’s number one sport is football and any issue relating to the senior national team is taken seriously by all and sundry. I am not sure the chieftains of the Nigeria Football Federation see things from the perspective of many football-loving Nigerians, including yours sincerely. If not, the same issues of indiscipline and lackadaisical attitude of players will not persist. Over the years, there have been calls for a code of conduct for the Super Eagles players anytime they report for national duty.

This became paramount because it has been observed over time that some of the attitudes the players put up in the Nigeria camp are so weird such that they dare not try it in their clubs. Super Eagles arrived their Rabat camp for the2026 FIFA World Cup Playoffs and the first report coming from the camp was not positive. It was that of Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi showing the view of the hotel where the players were accommodated for the CAF Playoffs in Morocco. Indeed, it was an act of gross indiscipline.

A player that should be focused on the crucial match ahead of the team was busy trying to attract traction on social media. The post generated so much negativity and rather than the team settling in to start training, the officials, Iwobi and the Nigeria Football Federation were busy trying to defend the ill-fated post. Iwobi later said he was trying to ‘catch cruise’ by viewing the surroundings of the hotel. Catch cruise in the national camp? Who does that? It can only happen in the Nigerian camp not even Benin Republic, Togo, Mali or other African countries will allow such, let alone European countries. Can Iwobi do such in Fulham? Absolutely no! This does not mean the NFF should not give these players a befitting hotel anytime they are on national assignment. They surely deserve the best. As if that was not enough, the players led by captain William Troost-Ekong decided to boycott the crucial Tuesday training of the team with match day just 48 hours later. It was indeed a shock.

The players, rightfully so, were demanding the payment of their outstanding bonuses and allowances from 2019 till date. One wonders why the NFF will be so clueless to have allowed such a sensitive situation to play out despite collecting money from the Federal Government and some of their numerous sponsors and partners. It beats one’s imagination that for about six years, the NFF has been owing allowances. Some of the players and coaches are not even in the current team and might not be paid ever.

This does not show good leadership and accountability because the NFF seems to be running Nigerian football like the then Charley Boy’s show in which ‘anything can happen’. There seems to be no vision or plans for the team; they just manage to prosecute matches as they come while they are insensitive to the welfare of the players and the emotions or plight of the teeming fans of the Super Eagles. It is most unfair. In the past, there were rules governing all the activities of the national teams. It is called Code of Conduct.

The players cannot just misbehave in the national camp, there should be decorum. It was a shame that the Eagles decided to boycott training at a crucial time in Morocco before the match against Gabon. The global disgrace was too bad. While I blame the federation, I also feel sad that the players chose such a period to boycott training. It can only happen in Nigeria.

The bigger picture is the ticket to the World Cup which is a BIG boost to the career of every footballer. The Eagles were simply naughty just as the federation chieftains are clueless and they also need to have Code of Conduct at this point, yes! They should be evaluated on all fronts. It was so funny that the NFF was able to raise money to give the players under 24 hours.

The question is why did they wait till such a period to act accordingly. It is a shame. Good enough, the Super Eagles trained on Wednesday and played next day to secure the ticket to the final by beating Gabon 4-1. Good for them. They just have to double efforts to also beat Congo DR in the final tomorrow (Sunday) to pick the CAF sole ticket and compete in the intercontinental playoffs next year in Mexico. After taking out Cameroon, it is just normal to respect DR Congo by playing with all seriousness from the blast of the whistle in the CAF Playoff final.

Goodluck Nigeria!