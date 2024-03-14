Natures Gentle Touch Advocates Total Wellness For Women’s Devt

Nigerian women have been asked to prioritise their health and well-being for all-round development, to enable them to be equipped and contribute positively to society. The Chief Executive Officer of Natures Gentle Touch, Mr Chijioke Anaele, said this recently while speaking at a conference organised by the Association of Women & Media, in commemoration of the International Women’s Day.

The theme of the conference was : “Building a 21st-century woman in every ramification,” which was held at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry Hall, Alausa, Ikeja. Represented at the event by the firm’s Human Resources/Admin Manager, Joy Ebu, Anaele said building a 21st-century woman in every ramification can be challenging and demanding, but achievable, adding that it is essential to take care of their wellness to succeed in every area.