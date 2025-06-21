Natureconnects Collaborates With Federal University Wukari To Ignite Green Revolution With Floral Arc

Share

NatureConnects Tourism Club in historic partnership with the Federal University Wukari (FUW), Taraba State, has taken a lead role in forging leadership, culture, sustainability, and eco-tourism, with the unveiling of a handcrafted floral arc at the entrance of the Vice Chancellor’s office.

This development is said to be more than a decorative piece, the arc is a symbolic gesture — a natural tapestry woven with purpose, patriotism and the promise of a greener future.

The event was attended by top dignitaries from the university, community, club patrons, students, and staff, including; Professor Yakubu Ojochenemi Ejeh, Director of the Central Laboratory and Senior Adviser of NatureConnects Tourism Club FUW; Professor C. P. Shingle, former DVC (Administration) and Grand Patroness of the Club; Professor Isaac J. Umaru, Deputy Provost, College of Medicine and Chief Adviser of the Club; Professor Clement Sharndama, Dean of Student Affairs; and Professor Ezekiel Illiya, Dean of the Faculty of Medicine and Senior Adviser of the club.

The floral arc project was not only a tribute to the Vice Chancellor’s ongoing transformation of the university’s landscape, but also a resounding call to position FUW as a flagship destination for educational and eco-tourism innovation in Nigeria.

Speaking on the project, Bethel Moseglad, Group Managing Director of NatureConnects and visionary behind the floral arc, disclosed: “We envisioned something more than aesthetics. The Vice Chancellor has done so much to uplift the physical appearance of FUW — tree planting, road works, and landscape improvements. But we noticed his office didn’t stand out despite being the nerve centre of leadership. So we decided to change that.”

Crafted entirely from natural materials, the floral arc replaced synthetic plastics with locally woven cultural baskets, sourced from different ethnic communities across Nigeria. Each basket was selected not only for its craftsmanship but for its cultural and geographical significance, representing groups such as the Mambilla, Kaka, Kambu, Hausa, and Igbo.

The flowers showcased among others: Peace Lilies (Spathiphyllum wallisii) — symbolising harmony and serenity; Snake Plants (Sansevieria trifasciata) — known for endurance and air purification; Moses-in-the-Cradle (Tradescantia spathacea) — representing protection and mystery; Palms from diverse Nigerian ecozones including Golden Palm, Queen’s Palm, and Royal Palm — symbolising regality, hospitality, and African resilience.

According to Moseglad, the flowers were sourced from Obudu Cattle Ranch and Calabar in Cross River State, Gembu on the Mambilla Plateau, and Abuja, among others.

“Each plant has a story. Each basket speaks a dialect. Together, they translate into a symphony of sustainable identity,” he added.

In his remark, the Vice Chancellor of FUW, Professor Jude S. Rabo, said: “May these lives [the plants] live and outlive us,’’ and commended the club, saying, “matching action with advocacy,” aligned with his administration’s commitment to improving FUW’s ecosystem.

He noted the transformative role of green spaces in enhancing the university’s reputation and hinted at expanding the initiative. “If the Central Lab can have a flower park, why can’t the College of Health Sciences or our entrance gates? Let us replicate this movement,” he urged.

Founded in 2024, NatureConnects Tourism Club FUW has become a dynamic force for green advocacy, student engagement, and local tourism awareness. The club has: Coordinated tree-planting campaigns; Hosted nature-themed conferences and hangouts; Facilitated off-campus eco-excursions to parks and cultural landmarks; Championed the proposed National Flower Park and NatureNest Project

The floral arc project may seem symbolic, but it serves a broader vision. As FUW continues to modernise, NatureConnects is campaigning for the university to be seen as a “Campus Tourism Destination” — a place where nature, innovation, and learning co-exist.

“We’re not just planting flowers,” said a club member and Botany student, Deborah Gembu, adding, “we’re sowing the seeds of a tourism economy, starting from the university gates.”

*Bethel Moseglad, is Group Managing Director, NatureConnects

