Natural Gas: NMDPRA announces domestic base price for strategic sectors

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has announced Domestic Base Price (DBP) and applicable wholesale price of natural gas for the strategic sectors.

A statement by the Chief Executive, Engr Farouk Ahmed, disclosed the transmitting of the DBP of $2.42 per Million British Thermal Unit (MMBTU).

He stated that the base price and applicable wholesale natural gas price for the strategic sector were in line with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 assented to by the President on August 16, 2021 and gazetted on August 27, 2021 that provides a clear regulatory framework for the determination of a market-based pricing regime for the domestic gas market in Nigeria.

He said the domestic base price at the marketable gas delivery point under Section 167 (1) and other provisions of PIA shall always be determined based on extant regulations and the clear provisions of the applicable laws.

Ahmed said: “In line with Section 167, the Third and Fourth Schedule of the PIA 2021, the Nigerian Midstream & Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) is mandated to determine the Domestic Base Price (DBP) and the market wholesale price of natural gas supplied to the strategic sectors.

“As prescribed in the PIA, going forward, the price of natural gas must be of a level to bring forward sufficient natural gas supplies for the domestic market on a voluntary basis by the upstream producers.