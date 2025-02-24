Natural Gas Key To Addressing Africa’s Energy Deficit – Ekpo

Share

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, on Monday, described Africa’s energy deficit as a pressing challenge that requires immediate attention, noting that natural gas is pivotal in bridging this gap.

Speaking at the Nigerian International Energy Summit in Abuja, Ekpo said that as a transition fuel between traditional fossil fuels and renewable energy sources, natural gas is poised to play a crucial role in Africa’s energy landscape, offering a viable solution to the continent’s pressing energy challenges.

He stressed that energy remains essential for industrialization, economic growth, and human development. However, he noted that millions of Africans, including Nigerians, lack reliable electricity.

With Africa’s abundant gas reserves, Ekpo said it was imperative to maximize this resource to power industries, electrify communities, and drive socio-economic development.

The Minister advocated for strategic policies and regulatory frameworks to drive investments and accelerate the deployment of clean energy solutions.

He also suggested prioritizing robust policy and regulatory frameworks, including regional collaboration, gas monetization, and public-private partnerships (PPPs).

According to him, Africa’s energy transformation requires a collective commitment.

He said: “Governments, investors, and development partners must work together to remove bottlenecks and accelerate energy access through innovation, technology, and strategic investments.”

Ekpo highlighted Nigeria’s progress in this area, citing the Decade of Gas Initiative, which aims to position gas as a key driver of the country’s energy transition.

“We are implementing key reforms and infrastructure projects to ensure that gas becomes a catalyst for widespread electrification and industrialization,” he said.

