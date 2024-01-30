Natural gas key demand for renewable energy, efficient power

The utilisation of gas is a veritable strategy to mitigate the negative impact of climate change, conserve the environment, and increase the Nigeria’s electricity delivery, industry operators and regulators have said. The operators include, the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu; Minister of State, Petroleum Resources (Gas), Hon. Ekperipe Ekpo; the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Energy, Mrs. Olu Verheijen, and The Managing Director of Optimera Energy, Mrs. Audrey Joe-Ezigbo.

Minister of Power

Adelabu, who spoke at the 2nd Domestic Gas and Gas Infrastructure Summit 2023 held in Abuja, stated that Nigeria required additional gas, generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure to meet local electricity demands. He said that Nigeria, with an increasing population growth, which is expected to reach 377 million in 2050, required substantial gas infrastructure. According to him, the muchneeded capacity in generation will come from gas to power and renewable energy. Adelabu said: “Addressing climate change alongside achieving sustainable development objectives is core to the approach to power sector investments. Natural gas has a role as the energy transition fuel for rapid economic growth and industrialisation. “It has several characteristics to play in supporting net zero transitions over the coming decades in Nigeria.” The minister stated that the ongrid energy mix in Nigeria was dominated by thermal (80 per cent) and hydro (20 per cent) power-generating sources. He opined that given the interdependence of gas and power sectors, both sectors needed a coordinated approach to policy formulation and implementation to achieve government’s objective of improving energy security and reducing energy poverty. “You may be aware of the National Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Policy in which Nigeria set the vision 30:30:30 to achieve 30GW of electricity by 2030 with renewable energy contributing 30 per cent of the energy mix,” Adelabu said.

Minister of State for Petroleum (Gas)

Speaking at the recent groundbreaking ceremony of the Lagos Free Zone Gas Distribution project by Optimera Energy LFZE in Lekki, Lagos, Ekpo had said that natural gas was a critical component of the nation’s energy mix and that it offers cleaner and more efficient solutions. He said: “Natural gas is a critical component of our energy mix offering cleaner and more efficient solutions. Infrastructure we launched today is not just about tiles and stations, it is about powering communities, industries, and dreams. It is about creating a foundation for economic growth, job creation and environmental sustainability. It is about making Nigeria an economic giant within the sub-region using our abundant gas resources. “As we embark on this journey, let us remember the collective responsibility we bear towards shaping a better future for out nation. The collaboration between the public and private sector is essential in achieving our nation’s energy security goals. Today;s ceremony exemplifies the power of such partnership. “I urge us to continue fostering the spirit of innovation, efficiency and sustainability in the energy sector. Let us also work together to secure this infrastructure, ensure that it serves a s catalyt for progress, bring about positive change for generations to come. It is about making Nigeria an economic giant within the subregion using our abundant gas resources.”

Special Adviser to President on Energy

On his part, Verheijen said that the 20-year gas infrastructure development agreement signified more than just an investment. She added that it was a testament to Federal Government’s commitment to harnessing Nigeria’s abundant natural resources, responsibility and efficiently. According to her, with over $2.5 billion invested in Lagos Free Zone in creating a world class facility, the investors, facilitators, regulators and other stakeholders, are not just building infrastructure, they are building the future of Nigeria. She said: “Integration of natural gas within the Lagos Free Zone is a critical step in our decade of gas aspiration. It ensures a reliable and sustainable energy for our industries which is essential for social and economic development. “This project also allows perfectly with our strategic shift towards gas for which demand is more resilient towards our energy transition. It aligns with our national objective to diversify energy sources, reduce environmental impact and enhance the quality of life for the average Nigerian. “As we move forward, let us remember that this is more than an economic venture. It is a pledge to future generations of Nigerians. We are laying a foundation for a Nigeria that is energy secure, environmentally conscious and economically robust. “This administration will continue to advocate for gas as a transition fuel, and we will also be accountable for things which is within our control which is improvement of our investment climate and operating environment. “My hope is that when we gather for the 10th year celebration, this investment will catalyst high paying jobs for millions of Nigerians, we have diversified our economy and enhance our fiscal income and also diversify our sources of foreign exchange.”