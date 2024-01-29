Natural Disasters: Insurers to pay claims on $118bn economic loss

A recent report by renowned broker, Aon, revealed that the 398 natural disasters recorded in 2023 cost $380 billion in economic damage. Thirty one per cent of that amount, or $118 billion, is covered by the insurance market.

The earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria is considered to be the most dramatic disaster of the year, with $92.4 billion in economic damage and 59 272 in human losses. Severe winter storms, particularly in the USA and Europe, were the costliest meteorological events for insurance companies. Still, according to the broker, 2023 is considered the hottest year ever, with record temperatures reported in 24 countries and territories.