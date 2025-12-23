New Telegraph

December 23, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 23, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Natural Daylight Can…

Natural Daylight Can Help Diabetics Control Blood Sugar –Study

A new study suggests that people with type 2 diabetes may be able to improve their blood sugar control simply by spending time in natural daylight.

Findings published in ‘Cell Metabolism’ show that exposure to sunlight through a window helps maintain healthier glucose levels.

While daylight is widely known to boost mood and general wellbeing, researchers note that most people in Western societies spend about 80 to 90 per cent of their time indoors under artificial lighting.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

This matters because the human body runs on circadian rhythms—internal 24-hour clocks that regulate processes such as digestion and metabolism—and these rhythms are strongly synchronised by light.

Insufficient exposure to natural light has been identified as a risk factor for type 2 diabetes. Earlier studies have shown that artificial light at night disrupts circadian rhythms, while outdoor daylight improves the body’s response to insulin.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Group Donates Medical Items, Equipment To Ifako Ijaye General Hospital In Lagos
Read Next

Eagles Must Make Statement With Tanzania Tie, Chelle, Ndidi Declare