Natural Daylight Can Help Diabetics Control Blood Sugar –Study

A new study suggests that people with type 2 diabetes may be able to improve their blood sugar control simply by spending time in natural daylight.

Findings published in ‘Cell Metabolism’ show that exposure to sunlight through a window helps maintain healthier glucose levels.

While daylight is widely known to boost mood and general wellbeing, researchers note that most people in Western societies spend about 80 to 90 per cent of their time indoors under artificial lighting.

This matters because the human body runs on circadian rhythms—internal 24-hour clocks that regulate processes such as digestion and metabolism—and these rhythms are strongly synchronised by light.

Insufficient exposure to natural light has been identified as a risk factor for type 2 diabetes. Earlier studies have shown that artificial light at night disrupts circadian rhythms, while outdoor daylight improves the body’s response to insulin.