NATOP Partners Ogun on Tourism

The Nigerian Association of Tour Operators (NATOP) has pledged its commitment to partnership with the Ogun State government to develop and market its tourism assets in order to drive traffic to the state and enhance its economic growth.

NATOP made the promised when the executives and members of the Association paid a courtesy visit to the state’s Commissioner for Tourism and Culture, Chief Sesan Abolaji Fagbayi. NATOP team was led by its National President, Mrs Bolaji Mustapha.

She disclosed that the visit to the Commissioner and familiarisation tour were part of the efforts by NATOP to survey and understand better the tourist sites in each state in Nigeria, in order to be able to market and tell the Nigerian story better.

“We, in the past, have been to states. We told the story of Ekiti, and the state has never remained the same. We have gone to kwara, Plateau, Imo, and different places. ‘‘This year, we have signed MoU with Ondo State. We are having our Annual General Meeting (AGM) in July, in Ondo State.

‘‘So, we hope one day, we would bring our AGM to Abeokuta. We are looking forward to that. We want to partner with the government to actually promote the state. We spread all our tentacles, with the members’ connections and platforms. We feel this is the only way we can tell our stories to the people outside the country. That is why we decided to choose Abeokuta.”

Mustapha further said, “We decided that we would go on a road journey so that we explore everywhere, look at where we can take people to. It is only when we know well about the products that we are pushing out that we can sell it right.

‘‘If we don’t know where to take people to, how do we sell it to any tourist coming? So, we decided that we, as Nigerians, need to know the country very well.”

Mustapha said it was important, as tour operators, to know the tourist attractions so that they would be in a better position to market them to local and inbound tourists.

To achieve this, she said the association has to partner with the state governments where these sites are domiciled. Speaking on this initiative, the Association’s Vice President for South West, Mr James Anago- Osho, advised the state government to expand the product offerings of the state and develop more sites apart from Olumo Rock. He said: “Our members know that there are certain visitors you have, especially international tourists that are interested in cultural tourism. We have it here in Abeokuta. ‘‘Then, when we talk about Abeokuta, I always want to talk about the founders, the families, and the people who founded Abeokuta. I think this is an opportunity for the government to partner with each of these families and help develop family compounds. Some of them have antiques. They need to be upgraded. These are stories people want to hear.”

In his remark, Fagbayi said the State Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun is focused on tourism development, saying NATOP’s visit was timely as they would be in a better position to advise the state on how best to achieve this.

He said, “We are very delighted with this kind of visit to the state and it is the kind of visit we are looking forward to because the government alone cannot do it. I want to commend the Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun, who told us about three weeks ago that he is shifting his attention to the tourism sector.

‘‘By May 29, he will be six years in office. He can use the remaining two years to focus on tourist sites, we will be glad. And to show how serious he was, the next day he went on a visit to Olumo Rock.’’

He disclosed that to show his commitment, the governor ordered the closure of Olumo Rock to allow for its upgrade, which he said is ongoing.

He also disclosed a directive from the governor for them to preserve and promote the cultural heritage of the state and its people by exploring families and locations with valuable heritage and artifects that can be preserved.

The Commissioner also noted that besides Olumo Rock other attractions in the state would also receive attention from the governor.

