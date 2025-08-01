NATOP Moves To Sanitise Tour Business With Unveiling Of ID Card For Members

The National President of the Nigeria Association of Tour Operators (NATOP), Hajia Bolaji Mustapha, has said that the association’s recently launched identity (ID) card is part of efforts to sanitise the tour business in Nigeria and curb quackery.

She noted that the ID card, which was unveiled during the Association’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Akure, Ondo State, has certain features that will help to improve tour business and get rid of quacks.

Outlining some of these security features, she said, “The card will each come with a special code, the ISO number that we have generated. It will help members to authenticate being members of the association.

‘‘It will be easy to crosscheck with the secretariat and if you scan the ISO number with the bar code, it will go directly to our secretariat and reveal the identity of the card holder because the bar code is directly linked to the website.

‘‘So, in that way, we can easily identify our members. That is like an authentic proof of membership. Members can’t be carrying their certificates everywhere. In some hotels, we have 20 per cent discount if members are able to show their identity cards as members.

‘‘Even if the hotels want to crosscheck, they will just give the ISO number. They can also use their phone and scan the bar code on arrival; it will display all the details to members and confirm if they are genuine.”

Mustapha also used the opportunity to talk about the need to register and standardise the tourism industry as it will help kick individuals that do not have genuine business. She said: “Looking at it from the wider perspective in the tourism industry, while I would not subscribe to violence on the issue of registrations of hotels and tourism industry personnel, we need to sit down and understand that there has to be regulation and standardisation. It affects some people in one way, in another way; it is also affecting our industry.

“Some people are intruding and also taking our work, people who are not in this business”. Mustapha further explained that because the tourism industry is not well regulated and standardised, many people flock into the industry.