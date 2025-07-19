NATOP AGM 2025: Ondo Unveils Incentives for Investors in Tourism Assets

Ondo State Government has positioned the state as the next destination for investors and tourists, with the Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, extending a welcoming hand to them as he spotlighted some of the incentives to attract prospects.

Speaking the delegates of the Nigeria Association of Tour Operators (NATOP), who paid a visit to him, during its recently conclude Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2025 in Akure, the governor expressed delight over their choice of Ondo for their event, while beckoning them to take advantage of the window of investment opportunity to invest in the state tourism assets and economy.

Aiyedatiwa described Ondo State as peaceful and conducive, with vast tourism assets. He said his government is currently building infrastructure in the areas of road network to create easy access to tourist sites.

Speaking on some of the key factors that make Ondo conducive for investment, he said: “the state has been adjudged to be one of the most peaceful and safest states in Nigeria. It is true that there is no country in the whole world that is 100 percent free of crime, but the degree of response and security architecture is what you look at. ‘‘Here you have experienced it and seen who we are. I like the statement of your President. She said she was going to come again, and that she would invite people. I was asking her that were you able to visit Idanre hill? She said no. I told her to come back and visit Idanre hills.

“We are trying to build a lot of infrastructure to support tourism, we have just started. In fact, I am even saying that it is too early for people to begin to visit Araromi, but it is good for you to have the appetite, so that you can see a foretaste of what is to come.’’

Adding, “Like the road you passed, you can see it is a brand new road, no single pot hole from Igbokoda, down to Araromi, and the whole of that axis. That is my local government. There are so many infrastructure that I need to put in place, but some of them are going to be done by private investors, that is why as government we do the road, create access.

‘‘Let us business minded people build resorts, build hotels, and we will provide the enabling environment. That is what we are trying to. I believe Ondo State will do well as a tourist destination.”

He also spoke on access to the state: “For access to Ondo State, we are creating a lot of routes and means to get here. Currently, three airlines fly to Akure; Overland, Air Peace, and Green Africa.

‘‘We are currently dualising the road from Ondo town to Ore just to create access for those who want to go on road. Deep sea port is coming up in that axis and you know what that means, when you have a port in any state. You cannot imagine the economic value that brings. There will be movements; population will increase and so on.

‘‘For anyone who wants to think ahead in the areas of hospitality and tourism, this is the time so that they can have first movers’ advantage, which is very key in any business before new entrants will begin to come. Set you standard, have your market share, and when you offer good services and people taste it, they won’t go, they will get hooked. So this is the time to invest.

“Also, the Lagos-Calabar Highway passing through that corridor, and by the time they come Lagos axis, which is about 105 kilometers, and get to Ogun State, about 35 kilometers, and come into Ondo State, which is about 72 kilometers, it is going to be four lanes on each side, direct express road from Lagos, down to Ondo, before going to Delta, that will take you just 45 minutes from Lagos to Araromi.”

NATOP President, Hajia Bolaji Mustapha, who led the delegation in her remark expressed appreciation to the Governor for the state playing host to the AGM. He also commended him for his various strides, stressing on the serenity and beautiful undiluted tourist sites of the state. She promised that the Association would continue to organise tours to the state as part of its commitment to promoting it as a choice tourist destination.

Meanwhile, four years after the demise of the Founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), the late Prophet T.B. Joshua, Aiyedatiwa, disclosed plans by the state government to partner with SCOAN to build a befitting monument in memory of the late pastor.

The said that the monument would be built in Arigidi-Akoko, which is the ancestral home of Prophet Joshua, noting that the plan is to use the monument to promote religious tourism.

According to him, “Talking about religious tourism to be added to all these natural wonders that nature has given to us, you mentioned Prophet T.B. Joshua in Arigidi Akoko, he is not only the one. We also have the man who started the Cherubim and Seraphim Church. We have another one in my own local government that started the Zion Church.

“Yes, it is something that can be looked at really, but it has to be in collaboration with the institutions they established, like their own church. Maybe by the time the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism comes on board, it is part of the assignment that I will give to him or her.

“I know that Prophet T.B. Joshua travelled far and wide across the world and it is a name that is known across the world when it comes to religion. I was there during his burial. I represented the state governor at that time.

‘‘I know also, going through his profile and sojourn on earth before his demise, that he visited a lot of countries. The church is in the best situation to facilitate that, but we can push them. All the members he has, the countries he visited and touched, they can begin to come and see, apart from going to Synagogue at Ikotun, they can also come to Arigidi-Akoko. I think it is something we can look at.