NATO Secretary-General, Jens Stoltenberg has said that its military organization will send 700 more troops to northern Kosovo to help quell violent protests after clashes with ethnic Serbs which left 30 international soldiers wounded.

“We have decided to deploy 700 more troops from the operational reserve force for Western Balkans,” Stoltenberg told reporters in Oslo, after talks with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store.

NATO would “put an additional battalion of reserve forces on high readiness so they can also be deployed if needed. These are prudent steps.” he added.

Currently, the NATO-led peacekeeping mission, KFOR, consists of almost 3,800 troops, earlier on Tuesday, KFOR peacekeepers used metal fences and barbed wire barriers to beef up positions in a hot-spot northern town.

The troops sealed off the municipality building in Zvecan where unrest on Monday sent tensions soaring, raising fears of instability and flareup in the Balkan hotspot amid increased Western efforts to resolve a long-simmering dispute.

Kosovo is a former province of Serbia whose 2008 declaration of independence Belgrade does not recognize. Ethnic Albanians make up most of the population, but Kosovo has a restive Serb minority in the north of the country bordering Serbia.

NATO Secretary-General said, “Such attacks are unacceptable and must stop.” He warned that NATO troops “will take all necessary actions to maintain a safe and secure environment for all citizens in Kosovo.”

He urged both sides to take steps to refrain from “further irresponsible behaviour,” and to return to EU-backed talks on improving relations.

Tensions first increased over the past weekend, after ethnic Albanian officials elected in votes overwhelmingly boycotted by Serbs entered municipal buildings, when the Serbs tried to block them, Kosovo police fired tear gas to disperse the crowd.

The United States and the EU recently have stepped up efforts to negotiate an agreement between Serbia and Kosovo, fearing instability as Russia’s war rages in Ukraine.

“We have too much violence in Europe already today. We cannot afford another conflict,”

“urgently take measures to de-escalate tensions immediately and unconditionally.” As a first step, he said, Kosovo police should suspend the operation focusing on municipal buildings in the north and violent protesters should “stand down.”

“The deployment of additional NATO forces to Kosovo is a prudent measure to ensure that KFOR has the capabilities it needs to maintain security in accordance with our UN Security Council Mandate,” said Adm. Stuart B. Munsch, commander of Allied Joint Force Command Naples.

A statement on Tuesday by the multinational peacekeeping force known as KFOR said 30 soldiers 11 Italians and 19 Hungarians “sustained multiple injuries, including fractures and burns from improvised explosive incendiary devices.” three Hungarian soldiers were “wounded by the use of firearms,” but their injuries were not life-threatening, the statement added

“Both parties need to take full responsibility for what happened and prevent any further escalation, rather than hide behind false narratives,” said KFOR commander Maj.-Gen. Angelo Michele Ristuccia.

The diplomatic pace increased. Ambassadors from the so-called Quint countries France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and the U.S. met with Kosovo PM Kurti in Pristina on Monday and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade on Tuesday.

In a statement from Vucic’s office Vucic expressed “immense dissatisfaction and strong concern” over what he described as international “tolerance” of Kurti’s actions that fueled violence against Serbs.

Kurti has thanked KFOR troops for “valiant action to preserve peace in the face of violent extremism.”

“The border between Kosovo and Serbia is one of those dangerous places where a spark could set off a fire,” said Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto.

Russia and China both have sharply criticized Western backing for Kosovo’s independence.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin often cites the “precedent” of the NATO bombardment of Serbia in 1999 to justify his unlawful annexation of parts of Ukraine.

China, which has established close economic ties with Belgrade through its foreign investments, blamed the violence on a failure to respect Serbian political rights.

“We oppose unilateral actions by the Provisional Institutions of Self-Government of Kosovo,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said in Beijing.