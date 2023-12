The Secretary-General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Jens Stoltenberg has said that the alliance values its relations with the Gulf Cooperation Council Ahmet Gencturk.

During the first visit to Saudi Arabia, the NATO secretary general met with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary General, Jasem Albudaiwi.

“Dialogue with partners is deeply important to NATO, and we value our relationship with the GCC,” he said on X.