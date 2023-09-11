NATO Member, Romania Will Not Be Dragged Into War – Geoana

NATO Deputy-General Secretary Mircea Geoana stated on Monday that Romania, an Alliance member, faces no risk of being drawn into war after drone fragments were found near its border with war-torn Ukraine.
“The most important thing is to re-confirm the fact that there is no indication of a deliberate action (by Russia) to strike Romanian territory and therefore NATO territory,” Geoana told journalists during a visit to a school near Romania’s capital, Bucharest.
The NATO deputy chief’s comments come days after Romanian authorities have twice confirmed the discovery of drone fragments on the country’s soil amid sustained attacks by Russian forces on Ukraine’s Danube River ports across the river from NATO member Romania.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said last week that the allies had seen “other incidents, in Poland and elsewhere,” but did not elaborate.
Under NATO’s Article 5 collective security guarantee, the 31 member nations pledge to all come to the aid of any member should it come under attack.
At the same time, NATO is wary of being dragged into a wider war with Russia by any minor incident or mistake.