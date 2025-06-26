NATO Leaders Agree To Raise Military Spending After Pressure From Trump

NATO members have confirmed they have agreed to spend 5 per cent of GDP on defence and security by 2035. The current target – for core defence spending only – is 2% of GDP, which not all members hit in 2024.

In a statement, called the Hague Declaration, members also said: “We reaffirm our ironclad commitment to collective defence as enshrined in Article 5 of the Washington Treaty – that an attack on one is an attack on all”.

That commitment comes after Donald Trump appeared to cast doubt on the concept of collective defence, reports the BBC. On his way to the summit in The Hague, Trump said: “There’s numerous definitions of Article 5, you know that right?”.