natnudO Foods Moves to Empower Agripreneurs, Smallholder Farmers

Share

natnudO Food, a division of Amo Farm Sieberer Hatchery Limited, has officially launched the natnuPreneur Seller Scheme Hub & Spoke Model in Edo State.

This initiative, introduced in partnership between Amo Farm Sieberer Hatchery Limited, Edo State Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, and Heifer International, aims to empower agripreneurs and smallholder farmers while improving access to affordable animal protein.

The scheme features a hub-and-spoke distribution model designed to enhance local food supply chains. Each hub is equipped with solar-powered freezers for product storage and distribution, while attached Spokes, comprising small vendors, are provided with insulated mobile carts and parasols for daily sales, to strengthen small businesses and enhance local animal protein availability.

The event was recently held at the natnudO Foods Processing Plant in Obayanto community, Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area, in Benin City, Edo State.

During the launch, the Coordinator of the Office of the First Lady, Mrs. Edesili Okpebholo Anani, handed over the empowerment equipment, including solar-powered freezers, insulated mobile carts, and parasols to the first batch of beneficiaries and encouraged them to maximise this opportunity to boost animal protein supply, improve earnings, and raise their standard of living.

Mrs. Anani also commended the tripartite collaboration and the collective vision to empower women and young entrepreneurs. “Let us build an ecosystem that fosters innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic growth. Together, we can create a brighter future for our people,” she stated.

Speaking at the event, Alaba Yunusa, Deputy Head of Business for natnudO Foods, who represented Dr. Oduntan, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership. He said that the natnuPreneur programme is committed to increasing local production, creating economic opportunities, and ensuring quality protein is accessible to all Nigerians.

He disclosed that natnudO’s chicken processing plant in Edo State can process 10,000 birds daily while leveraging innovative technology to support smallholder farmers.

As part of its ongoing expansion, natnudO Foods commissioned a new processing plant in Benin City in November 2024. This facility joins other natnudO plants in Akinyele (Oyo State), Uyo (Akwa Ibom State), and Kaduna State, reinforcing the company’s commitment to boosting food security and making quality animal protein affordable for all Nigerians.

Share

Please follow and like us: